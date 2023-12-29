Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said that his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, has not “brought any pressure” on him since he took over from him about seven months ago, on 29 May.

“I will say here standing on this altar that you have never brought any pressure on me since I took over from you. Not once,” Mr Eno said on Christmas Day in Mr Emmanuel’s hometown, Awa Iman, Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“If anything, we’re the ones running after you, asking for help. So I want to thank you for who you are, your principles, your lifestyle, that is a model for us all…You will always be my leader and I will always be your student,” Mr Eno added.

The governor’s comment, including other things which transpired at the event, is contained in a Facebook post by his media aide, Anietie Usen.

Mr Usen said the governor, in order to demonstrate his love and respect for his predecessor, was accompanied by his cabinet members to the event.

‘It would’ve been incomplete Christmas celebration’

The Christmas Day church service was held at the United Evangelical Church (formerly known as Qua Iboe Church) where Mr Emmanuel is a member.

It was Mr Emmanuel’s first Christmas celebration since he left the office as governor.

According to Mr Usen, the former governor told the gathering that it has been his tradition since he became a general manager of Zenith Bank many years ago, to return to his village every year to celebrate Christmas.

“He inspired his audience with the story of his closeness and bond with his village church,” Mr Usen said.

“It would have been incomplete if, despite my busy schedule, I didn’t come to worship in the village today… I never missed this day in my village,” Mr Usen quoted the former governor as saying.

“The reason is that when God promoted me many years ago to become the general manager in Zenith Bank, my allowances increased, and I felt a call in my spirit to come home and help my home church. In the bank, there’s a tradition of receiving a fifteenth-month salary. I ensured that I used none of it for myself or my family. I split it: half for the Lagos church and half for my village church. When I joined the government, I continued with the tradition.”

Mr Usen quoted the former governor as saying that he restored peace in Akwa Ibom, and that he (Emmanuel) “believes the covenant of peace he entered into with God will persist, especially with a pastor in the saddle as governor.”

My relationship with Gov Eno – Emmanuel

Mr Emmanuel spoke of his relationship with his successor.

“We will continue to collaborate even after his eight years as governor. The governor and I understand the challenges and know how to navigate them…Let me make it clear, the governor and I are united. Any support I can offer him, I will. This unique situation with a pastor as governor means that he must be a political model for Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel said it is not easy to lead Akwa Ibom as a governor, with so many people looking up to the state government.

“We must pray and exercise patience. Achievements take time. And I am here to support, not to disrupt,” he added.

Gov Eno’s promise to predecessor

Governor Eno promised that “as long as God grants me life” he would continue to join Mr Udom in his hometown to celebrate Christmas.

“This gesture is the least we can offer, to show our love and respect for you as a father.

“I must thank you once again for seeing the potential in me that others did not; even the potentials that I myself wasn’t aware of. This visit therefore is a humble way of acknowledging that you are our leader, our father and we still have much to learn and receive from you,” the governor said.

“In eight years, you shaped us all. You imparted leadership skills and embraced everyone. One thing I admire most about you, which I find challenging to do, is how you handled all types of individuals. Maybe you can lay hands on me here; perhaps it will help. We had observed moments when someone wronged you, yet upon meeting, you’d exchange warm greetings, defying our expectations. That’s an attribute I lack but recognise the need to cultivate. I’ll be grateful for your guidance.

“On some occasions when I turned to my senior governor colleagues for guidance on some issues, they’d direct me back to you, saying, ‘You have Abraham as a father. He was the one who used to help us out in such issues’. And I would run to you… And you would take up the matter and solve it successfully for us… I will always keep running back and forth to you for counsel, Sir.”

Mr Usen said Mr Emmanuel, a day after Christmas, visited Mr Eno at the governor’s hometown in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Udom, accompanied by his wife, Martha, was there to reciprocate Mr Eno’s visit.

