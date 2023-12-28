The Nigerian Army on Thursday decorated 47 newly promoted senior officers with the rank of major general, urging them to redouble efforts at addressing security challenges.

The Army Council had, on 21 December, approved the promotion of 47 brigadiers- general to the rank of major general.

The council also elevated 75 colonels to the rank of brigadier general.

The new brigadiers-general will be decorated at their respective units and formations.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said the promotion of the officers was a testament to the many years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving the nation.

Mr Matawalle said it took a lot of courage, discipline, and resilience to rise through the ranks, adding that they had all shown exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking and a deep understanding in the course of their careers.

“Your contributions to the Nigerian Army are invaluable, and we are confident that you will continue to serve our nation with honour and distinction.

“As we celebrate your promotion, I urge you to continue leading by example and inspiring others to better your footsteps.

“The Nigerian Army needs more leaders like you who are willing to put their lives on the line for the sake of our nation.

“This promotion is a beacon of hope to all Nigerians and a call to elevate your efforts in the fight against insecurity, especially in the North West and other parts of the country,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, congratulated the newly decorated major generals, saying their promotion was a reward for their hard work and commitment to duty.

Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, said the Nigerian Army as a system frowns at incompetence, urging them to give their best, having attained the level of policy formulation in the military.

He urged them to be logical and objective in their professional dealings as well as put in their best towards delivering on his command philosophy.

The COAS advised those who did not benefit from the promotion to see it as a challenge and work harder for it in the future.

“Today, these 47 newly decorated major generals have ticked the necessary boxes and have been rewarded for their hard work.

“I want to add that getting here is not the end, what you do with the rank and the responsibilities that come with it counts tremendously.

“Going from here, I must remind you that you have now joined the system, and going forward, when you point an accusing finger at the system, know that four fingers are pointed at you and the rest possibly misdirected,” he said.

Mr Lagbaja thanked President Bola Tinubu for his guidance and support to the Nigerian army and pledged the unflinching loyalty of the personnel to the constituted authority.

He also appreciated the spouses and the relatives of the beneficiaries for their untiring support and cooperation in their respective families.

Speaking on behalf of the decorated senior officers, Gideon Ajetunmobi, expressed gratitude to the president for authorising their promotion to the rank of major general in the Nigerian Army.

Mr Ajetunmobi also thanked the president for providing the chief of army staff, the enabling environment guidance and support to accede to his command philosophy to transform the army into a well-trained and highly motivated force toward achieving its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

He said the promoted officers were highly motivated to remain committed and dedicated to the services of the Nigerian Army and the nation in general.

