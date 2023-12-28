Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has mourned the late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a forthright and resolute democrat.

The group conveyed its feelings in a tribute to Mr Akeredolu on Wednesday, issued through its secretary, Gboyega Adejumo.

Afenifere also praised the deceased governor for his role in the establishment of a regional outfit, Amotekun, to fight insecurity in the south-western states of Nigeria.

“It came as a rude shock to us in the Afẹ́nifẹ́re as the news of the passage of the Governor of Ondo State, Arákùnrin Olurotimi Akeredolu filtered through the airwaves… Yet another illustrious, forthright and resolute democrat, passes on, in a land lacking leaders blessed with audacity, bravery, daring determination, endurance, fearlessness finesse, fortitude, gallantry, grit, heroism, prowess spirit, spunk tenacity and valour.

“Aketi stood for what is right and just, a defender of the people and his people will forever appreciate his profound efforts that most often resulted in politically induced attacks on the people of Ondo State.

“In an extremely ultra-conservative political atmosphere from which he emerged, he fought as a progressive to clinch the gubernatorial ticket and was forthright enough to say his own truths, not minding being the goring ox and shying away not from the consequences.

“He stood up to tyranny and, as the chair of the Southwest governors, displayed a profound sense of Ọmọlúwàbí in birthing a regional security network along with his other colleagues, save from only one state, the Àmòtékún Western Nigeria Security Network is a worthy legacy of his tenacity.

“For us at the Afẹ́nifẹ́re, we remember him as an example of compassion. Led by our leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, we visited Ondo state when the calamity of the Ọ̀wọ̀ massacre happened in a Christian holy church. The governor wept even as he hosted us.

“We remember you today and always will cherish great moments we all shared individually and collectively with you.

“May the valiant soul of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON rest in peace. And may God guide the new Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as he assumes the leadership of Ondo State,” Afenifere said in the tribute.

