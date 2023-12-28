A policeman, Cosmas Ugwu, has been shot dead by his girlfriend in Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

Mr Ugwu, a police corporal, was shot dead on Tuesday by his 23-year-old girlfriend identified as Amanda Ugo.

Ms Ugo, the suspect, hails from Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources that the incident occurred in the evening of Tuesday at the Ezinihitte Police Area Command in the state.

Some police officers were said to have heard three gunshots from the slain officer’s apartment.

The gunshots prompted them to run to the officer’s apartment within the area command where they saw the officer in a pool of his blood.

The victim was rushed to Evergreen Hospital in Ezinihitte but was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

There are speculations that the officer and his girlfriend had arguments which resulted in a fight.

However, the details of the arguments remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspect has been arrested by police, and that the incident was being investigated.

The police spokesperson said the suspect shot the victim thrice and that he died while being treated at the Evergreen Hospital.

He added that the body of the slain officer has been deposited in the morgue for preservation.

“The young girl is currently being investigated and the commissioner of police has given a directive that she should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department,” he said.

“She will be arraigned on completion of a comprehensive investigation,” Mr Okoye added.

