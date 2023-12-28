The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) said on Thursday that there must be justice for all the victims of the recent attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

The JNI in a statement by its Secretary General, Khalid Aliyu, noted that the latest killings in Plateau appear to be well orchestrated with ulterior motives of setting the state in political and religious turmoil.

The JNI, therefore, called on the government to be proactive in securing human lives. The group also called on the security agencies to intensify efforts in fishing out the culprits and get them punished accordingly.

“Plateau state should not be allowed to return to dark days of unfortunate bloodbath, as human lives seem not to matter to the disgruntled elements within the Plateau,” it said.

“JNI reiterates that criminals MUST not be emboldened in whatever disguise; otherwise, the Nigerian state will become a failed state if acts of criminalities are not adequately penalised.”

Some gunmen attacked 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve, killing over 100 people and destroying about 221 houses. This is only the latest in the spate of frequent attacks in Plateau communities.

Mr Aliyu said the JNI, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad, received the news with shock and displeasure.

“It is indeed reprehensible and utterly heartless, to say the least,” he said of the attack.

“(The) JNI unequivocally condemns with utmost sorrow and concern the dastardly acts of repeated killings on the Plateau and calls on security agencies to intensify efforts in fishing out the culprits and get them punished accordingly.”

While praying for peace and security to return to Plateau State and Nigeria, the JNI said: “We cannot be humans without humanity. Life is sacrosanct and must be seen to be so in Nigeria, and for sustainable peace to reign, there must be retributive justice for all, regardless of whatever considerations.”

“It is pertinent to place on record that such acts of killings call for concerted efforts in ending them once and for all, as the recent past killings of over one hundred Tudun-Biri worshippers in Kaduna State, and several others are becoming the new normal particularly in the North and in Nigeria in general,” the statement added.

“We nonetheless call on all good (people of) conscience to propagate the mission of peace, tranquillity, humility, and humbleness, for no one has the right to live, over and above the other citizens in Nigeria.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

