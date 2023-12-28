The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said the failure of the federal government to restructure Nigeria and introduce a state policing system is behind the growing attacks across the country.

The President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, stated this while reacting to the recent attack in Plateau State, according to a statement by the group’s Secretary-General, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, on Wednesday.

Some gunmen attacked 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve, killing over 100 people and destroying about 221 houses.

Mr Ogbonnia said the Igbo group received the report of the attack and killings with “rude shock,” saying Mr Iwuanyanwu described the incident as an “orchestrated act of genocide.”

“The Igbo leader lamented that the federal government has refused to heed the Ohanaeze’s call for restructuring and state policing system as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in the various states of the country,” the statement read in part.

Mr Iwuanyanwu, according to the statement, added that it had “become very obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective for our diverse demography.”

The president-general also said the attacks and killings have persisted in Nigeria because those who perpetrated the attacks in the past often go unpunished.

“He therefore urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to bring to book those behind the callous crime in Plateau State,” the statement added.

The Igbo leader condoled with families that lost their loved ones in the attack and urged the leadership of the Igbo union in Plateau State to extend their solidarity with the families.

He equally prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attack.

Insecurity in Nigeria

Security has deteriorated across Nigeria with each region of the country battling peculiar forms of insecurity.

In the South-east, for instance, gunmen said to be part of the Biafra agitation in the region have been linked to attacks and killings in the region. Beyond the killings, kidnap attacks have also been rife lately.

In the South-south, militants and suspected kidnappers have been on the rampage, abducting oil workers and engaging in crude oil theft in the region.

Thousands of persons have been killed and several others displaced in the herders-farmers crisis mainly in the North-central region of the country.

Boko Haram insurgents have continued their attacks in North-east Nigeria with hundreds of thousands killed and displaced in the region.

The North-west has been witnessing a series of terrorist attacks by hoodlums locally referred to as bandits leading to the death of hundreds of people and displacement of millions of others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

