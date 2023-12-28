The family of the late Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has reacted to his death, saying it was deeply saddened by the development.

In a press statement on Wednesday by Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Jnr), the family described the late governor as “courageous and compassionate father and grandfather.”

“With deepest regret and profound acceptance of the will of the Almighty, we announce the passing of our beloved, courageous, and compassionate father and grandfather, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON,” the statement read.

“He peacefully departed in his sleep at a hospital in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer.

“While we are deeply saddened and devastated by his departure, we find solace in the understanding that as he transitions to eternity, he will be guided by the benevolent hands of the angels of light, with whom he resided during his remarkable and fruitful journey on Earth.

”During this challenging time, we sincerely appreciate everyone who has stood by us and extended their support since the news broke. We humbly request your prayers and support, while also asking for privacy as we navigate through this trying period.

“Daddy, may you rest in perfect peace.

“Details regarding the burial arrangements will be announced by the family and the state government in due course.”

Meanwhile, former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has expressed his grief over the death of Mr Akerodolu.

Mr Fayemi described the late Akeredolu as a nationalist and statesman whose death was a great loss to the country and especially the people of Ondo State.

In a message by the head of the Fayemi Media Centre, Ahmad Sajoh, Fayemi described the late Mr Akeredolu as a true friend and brother with whom he collaborated over the years, in and out of government, on several national causes, to make life better for the ordinary people.

He recalled many instances when the late governor intervened fearlessly on critical national issues and consistently stood on the side of equity, fairness, and justice.

‘’As a lawyer, NBA President, and Governor, he was an unwavering champion of the oppressed and a defender of the common man,” Mr Fayemi said. ‘’He was deeply devoted to the ideals of equity and fairness, which motivated his outspokenness in national affairs. Although frank and courageous in expressing his views, his opinions were always grounded in the pursuit of truth, justice, good governance, and national unity.

‘’He was an outstanding governor who implemented wide-ranging infrastructural and socio-economic programs that have transformed the development of Ondo State. He has undoubtedly left indelible footprints on the sands of time as far as the state is concerned

‘’His passing grieves me deeply but I draw consolation from the fact that his was a memorable life in the service of his people. My wife and I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Ondo State, and indeed all Nigerians on the loss of this great man.

“I pray that his soul rest in peace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

