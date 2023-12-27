The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Mr Akeredolu, aged 67, died in a German hospital in the early hours of Wednesday after a long battle with postrate cancer.

In a condolence message signed by its chairperson and Governor of Kawara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, the NGF remembered Mr Akeredolu for his “humility and non-partisan stance for national interest to always prevail endeared him to many.”

“We are indeed saddened by this irreplaceable loss and pray for the family and the entire people of Ondo State in this difficult time,” the message read in part.

Read the NGF’s full statement below:

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE

It is with a heavy heart that I, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), on behalf of my colleagues and the entire staff of the Forum, commiserate with the family of our dear brother, friend and colleague, H.E. Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu CON (SAN) on his demise on 27th December 2023. Aketi was loved by many, a true believer in justice and fairness – a course he towed dearly to the very end. Amongst many, he was a voice of reason, one whose counsel resonated well and often brought succor.

He was an accomplished Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a true democrat, and a believer in the new Nigeria project. His humility and non-partisan stance for national interest to always prevail endeared him to many. His valuable contributions and interventions as a member of the Forum, helped us forge ahead of our political and ideological differences for the greater good of the nation. He was a statesman and an embodiment of intellectual acuity. We are indeed saddened by this irreplaceable loss and pray for the family and the entire people of Ondo State in this difficult time. May God in his infinite mercy ease your pain. We hope to find solace in our memory of his achievements and that his good deeds will live on. Aketi lived a good life, fought a good fight, and will forever be remembered as a hero.

H.E AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq Governor of Kwara State, & Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum 27th December 2023

