President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the Na’Abba family, the government, and the people of Kano State over the passing of Ghali Umar Na’Abba, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mr Na’Abba was speaker of the House Representatives following the return of democracy in Nigeria from 1999 to 2003.

He succeeded Salisu Buhari, who resigned over age falsification.

President Tinubu expressed profound grief at the loss, recalling the contributions of the late ex-lawmaker to nation-building through legislation, advocacy, and policy.

The president recalled Speaker Na’Abba’s determined struggle to defend the functionality and role of the legislature in governance, describing him as a disciplined and resolute politician.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn this painful loss.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 27, 2023

