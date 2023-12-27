President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed sadness over the demise of former Speaker of House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba.

Two of Mr Akpabio’s predecessors, David Mark and Ahmad Lawan, also expressed sadness over the deaths of Mr Na’Abba and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State

Mr Akeredolu, aged 67, died in a German hospital after a prolonged battle with leukemia and prostrate cancer. Mr Na’Abba passed on in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital in Abuja at the age of 65.

Mr Akpabio expressed his condolence in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

“On behalf of my family and the entire National Assembly, it is with intense sadness that I received the news of the shocking death of the second speaker of the House of Representatives of the 4th Republic, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Ábba, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 27 in Abuja,” he said.

Mr Akpabio described the former speaker as a patriot, selfless politician, and true democrat who sacrificed his ambition by repelling dictatorship and instituting the independence of the legislature.

“I am indeed saddened at the news of the death of Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, a patriot, a true democrat, a courageous and selfless politician, who staked his exalted position in the fight against dictatorship to preserve the independence of the Legislature and foster national development.

“I must say the mutual respect and understanding that exists between the Legislature and the Executive today is a direct product of the laudable antecedents of great leaders such as Na’Abba who sacrificed to institute genuine representative democracy in the country.

“As the second speaker of the 4th House of Representatives, I recall with nostalgia how Rt. Hon. Na’Abba stood like the great wall of gilbratar against the excesses of the Executive to give the Nigerian electorates value for their votes by ensuring that the right things were done to keep our democracy afloat,” he said.

Mr Akpabio added: “We at the National Assembly and in fact, all Nigerians of goodwill and advocates of true democratic ethos hold you in high esteem and will always remember that you were one politician who practiced what you preached.

“As you transit to the next world, I pray that Allah will have mercy on your soul and grant you Aljannah Firdaus. Rest on Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.”

Former Senate President, Mr Mark, also expressed shock over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo Sate and Mr Na’Abba.

Mr Mark, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, in Kano on Wednesday, described the death of the two leaders as exit of two political giants, saying that their demise had created huge vacuum in Nigeria’s political class.

He specifically noted the exploits of Mr Akeredolu in legal profession before going into politics to contribute to the development of his home state, Ondo State, and Nigeria in general.

He said that the nation had lost a forthright, sincere, and an unrepentant defender of the rule of law and protection of human rights.

”As a lawyer and President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), he stood for the ordinary man and never compromised his professional standards.

”As a governor, he made policies and programmes that had direct positive impact on the people. Akeredolu was peoples’ governor,” he said.

Speaking on Mr Na’Abba, Mr Mark said that the former speaker was in the forefront in the struggle for democracy and helped laid the foundation for the present democratic dispensation.

He said that Mr Na’Abba would be remembered as the speaker who fought for the independence of the legislature in Nigeria.

”Na’Abba stood to be counted when it mattered,” he said.

Another former President of the Senate, Mr Lawan, also mourned Messrs Akeredolu and Na’Abba.

Mr Lawan said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiow, that the untimely death of both leaders had left a vacuum in the political and governance landscape of the nation.

He described Mr Akeredolu as a visionary leader, whose commitment to the prosperity of Ondo State was evident in his numerous achievements.

Mr Lawan said that Mr Na’Abba was a strong advocate for democracy who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s democratic governance during the time he held sway as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

“It is with great sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I mourn the passing of two distinguished leaders, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

“Their untimely deaths have left an irreparable void in the political and governance landscape of our nation.

“Akeredolu, a true son of Ondo State, was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of his people. His unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of Ondo State was evident in his numerous achievements, including the infrastructural development projects, economic initiatives, and agricultural reforms he implemented during his tenure.

“His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” he said.

Mr Lawan added: “Former Speaker Na’Abba, a respected statesman and a strong advocate for democracy, served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003.

“During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s democratic governance. His principled stand against corruption and his dedication to the rule of law earned him widespread admiration. His contributions to our democracy will always be remembered.

“The passing of these two great leaders is a reminder of the transient nature of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and associates of Governor Akeredolu and former Speaker Na’Abba.”

(NAN)

