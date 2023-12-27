The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed sadness on the death of Ondo State Governor, Olurotimi Akeredolu (SAN).
Mr AbdulRazaq, who doubles as the chairperson, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, on Wednesday in Ilorin, described Mr Akeredolu as an exceptional statesman who made indelible marks in public service.
“My heartfelt condolences go to the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the government and people of Ondo State, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as well as the immediate family of my dear brother and colleague, His Excellency Olurotimi Akeredolu SAN.
“A frontline lawyer and conscientious politician of progressive bent, His Excellency would be remembered for his courage, patriotism, and immeasurable contributions to the constitutional and sociopolitical development of Nigeria.
“As painful as his exit is to all of us, we take solace in his fine legacies as a gentleman and statesman. We ask God to repose his soul and look after his family,” the statement read in part.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Akeredolu died early Wednesday morning at the age of 67, after protracted illness.
He returned to the country on 7 September after a medical vacation in Germany.
(NAN)
