The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, is dead.

Mr Akeredolu died at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday at a German hospital where he was receiving treatment, a senior government official in Ondo State told PREMIUM TIMES.

He died of leukemia and prostate cancer, two ailments that had made him incapacitated for several months.

Details later…

