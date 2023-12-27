The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, is dead.
Mr Akeredolu died at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday at a German hospital where he was receiving treatment, a senior government official in Ondo State told PREMIUM TIMES.
He died of leukemia and prostate cancer, two ailments that had made him incapacitated for several months.
Details later…
