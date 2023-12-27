Police in Cross River State on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two members of a four-man kidnap gang.

Police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, a superintendent of police, who confirmed the arrest, stated that the gang was responsible for the abduction of the wife of a popular vehicles dealer in Calabar, the state capital.

They released their kidnap victim after collecting ransom, Ms Ugbo stated.

She added that the suspects already made confessional statements to the police and would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation.

“Luck ran out on the duo as the police tracked the owner of the bank account into which they received the ransom money.

“The suspects never knew that they were been trailed. We are happy that two out of four of them have been apprehended,’’ she stated.

Ms Ugbo added that locally-made pistols, ammunition, phones and other valuable items were recovered from the duo.

She warned members of the public against sharing of their bank details with others as such details could be used for fraud or for other illicit dealings.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

