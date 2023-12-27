A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, has died in Abuja at the age of 65 years.
Ahmed Lawal, an aide to the deceased, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) in a telephone interview on Wednesday in Kano.
He said the former speaker died in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.
Mr Na’Abba emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the April 1999 National Assembly election in Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano state.
He left behind one wife, 10 children and three grandchildren.
” We are currently making arrangements to transport the corpse to Kano for burial today,” he said.
