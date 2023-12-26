The police in Edo State have confirmed the killing of a journalist in the state.

The journalist, Hillary Odia, was shot dead on Christmas Eve by suspected cultists at a drinking joint near a police station in Benin City, the state capital.

He was a staff member of Independent Television and Radio, Benin City.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been a surge in cult clashes and killings in Benin City, and that the police in the state have acknowledged the ugly trend in the state.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement on Tuesday in Benin that the police were fighting to bring the situation under control.

A police officer who took part in an anti-cult operation was shot dead on 24 December in the Ugbowo axis of Benin City, Mr Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police, said.

He said the loss of the operative underscored the police determination to combat cultism in Edo State.

“Nevertheless, a sizable number of arrests of the secret cult members of various cult groups have been made in different locations in the state and will soon be charged to court.

“In view of the above, Mr Mohammed Dankwara, the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, appeals to the people of Edo State to remain calm and go about with their Christmas celebration.

“He reiterates the command’s commitment and the readiness of officers and men to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the residents of Edo State during this Yuletide.

“He, however, solicits the citizens’ participation in giving out information to the police, as modern and civilised policing entail citizenship and community policing,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)

