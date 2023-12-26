President Bola Tinubu has condemned the brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which caused scores of deaths.

The police in Plateau earlier confirmed that at least 96 people were killed in the attacks that occurred on Christmas Eve.

Global human rights group, Amnesty International, however, said about 140 people were killed in the attacks.

Amnesty International condemned the attacks and called for an investigation of the “inexcusable security lapses that allowed the horrific killing of over 140 people by gunmen across over 20 villages of Bokkos and parts of Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria also condemned the attacks, saying “Such acts have no place in our society.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Plateau has for decades been embroiled in ethnoreligious crises that have claimed the lives of thousands of people.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, President Tinubu directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The president also directed the immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau, the president assured Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow would not escape justice.

CAN condemns Attack

In its reaction, CAN, in a statement by Daniel Okoh, its president, said “Such acts have no place in our society”

The cleric said that the attack was not only criminal but also an assault on shared values of peace, unity and mutual respect.

“We condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms.

“The burning down of houses, and worship centres, and the destruction of properties worth millions of Naira is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect,” Mr Okoh said.

Amnesty Demands Investigation

In its statement, Amnesty International called on Nigerian authorities to investigate the attacks.

“Our investigation shows that the gunmen were on a rampage of killing and destruction for more than 48 hours, moving from one village to another. Apart from Bokkos local government area where the attacks started and lasted hours, the gunmen also crossed into Barkin Ladi local government area and killed dozens of people in Hurum, Daruwat, Maiyanga and NTV villages,” Amnesty International said.

The rights group called for an independent investigation of the attack.

“President Bola Tinubu must set up an impartial, independent and effective panel to investigate the apparent failure of security agencies to halt the bloodshed hours after villages that were attacked were gathering dead bodies of those killed and conveying those injured to hospitals,” said Isa Sanusi, director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

“Patterns of recent deadly attacks on the rural areas of Plateau State, clearly show, the Nigerian authorities have left these communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen. Nigerian authorities’ failure to tame the tide of this violence is costing people’s lives and livelihoods, and without immediate action, many more lives may be lost,” Mr Sanusi said.

Although President Bola Tinubu promised to put in place new ways of addressing increasing insecurity in the country, the attacks in Plateau state and recently in some parts of Benue, Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina state show that protecting lives and property is low on the list of the government’s priorities, the group said.

Issuing statements condemning the attacks is not enough and genuine commitment to protecting the people must be demonstrated by ensuring justice, it added.

“The brazen failure of the authorities to protect the people of Nigeria is gradually becoming the ‘norm.’ President Bola Tinubu said he will enact security measures in response to these attacks, but these promises have — so far — proven to be empty,” said Mr Sanusi

Amnesty International called on Nigerian authorities to independently investigate all the Plateau attacks and ensure accountability by bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The inability of authorities to bring attackers to justice is fueling impunity, the group said.

