Two persons were killed on Christmas Eve in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during a fire incident at the home of the late former chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Udo Ekpenyong.

The fire incident occurred late in the evening of 24 December in the Ekpenyong’s house at Shelter Afrique Estate, Uyo.

The Secretary of the Ukanafun local council (transition committee), Udeme Idiong, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued on 25 December, disclosed the victims as the wife of the late PDP chairperson, Elizabeth Ekpenyong and the woman’s sister, Ofonime Frank.

The Ekpenyongs were from Ukanafun council area of Akwa Ibom State.

Godwin Ekpe, the chairperson of the council area, according to the statement, has declared seven days of mourning in the area because of the tragic incident.

Ukanafun Local Government Area has withdrawn its contingent and performance in the ongoing Christmas celebration in Uyo, the statement said.

“While sympathising with the family of the deceased, we pray for the repose of the departed souls,” the statement added.

Late Mr Ekpenyong, the former PDP chairperson, died on 19 January, 2021 of complications from COVID-19.

He was the sixth chairperson of the PDP in Akwa Ibom and a former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state.

The fire service in Akwa Ibom is yet to speak on the fire incident at the Ekpenyongs’ home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

