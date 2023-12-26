The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, has dissociated herself from a contractor recently arrested over allegations of fraud and money laundering from the humanitarian ministry under Mrs Umar-Farouk’s watch.

Ms Umar-Farouk, the pioneer Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development between 2019 and 2023, disclosed this in a short statement posted on her known X handle on Tuesday. One of her former aides also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the tweet was by her.

She said the contractor, James Okwete, was unknown to her and that his alleged association with her was spurious.

Mr Okwete was reportedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection to a N37 billion money laundering case at the humanitarian affairs ministry while Mrs Umar-Farouk presided, Punch newspaper reports.

The newspaper reported that the EFCC had traced the sum to accounts with associations to Mr Okwete as part of the EFCC’s investigation of Ms Umar–Farouk.

In reaction to the news, however, the former minister said she would defend her actions, stewardship and programmes during her tenure whenever called upon to do so.

She also dissociated herself from Mr Okwete, saying she does not know anyone by the name. She said the linkages and associations of Mr Okwete to her were spurious.

The former minister also threatened legal action for what she described as an attack on her person.

“There have been a number of reports linking me to a purported investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into the activities of one James Okwete, someone completely unknown to me. James Okwete neither worked for, nor represented me in any way whatsoever. The linkages and associations to my person are spurious,” she said.

“While I resist the urge to engage in any media trial whatsoever, I have however contacted my Legal Team to explore possible options to seek redress on the malicious attack on my person.”

Since its creation, the humanitarian affairs ministry anchored all the social investment programmes of the Nigerian government under former President Muhammadu Buhari. Some of the initiatives include the school feeding programme, Conditional Cash Transfer and the N-Power programme.

