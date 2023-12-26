Austin Umahi, the younger brother to former Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, has indicated interest to contest for Ebonyi South District seat re-run, scheduled for February 2024.

The seat became vacant after the former governor vacated it to take up an appointment as the Minister of Works in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Austin, who announced his ambition at a news briefing on Monday in Abakaliki, thr state capital, said he remained a top contender for the senatorial seat.

He also said that he was eminently qualified for the position.

“True democratic process is the only way to ensure the emergence of an acceptable senator for the district.

“I will give the people the best representation, having gained experiences from both the business and political sectors,” he said.

Thr senatorial aspirant was the director-general of the APC governorship campaign in the 2023 general elections.

He said that the prevailing political arrangements and structures, devoid of sentiments, favours his bid.

“I am a pencil in the hands of God and he is not done with me.

“We are in a democratic dispensation and I want all my supporters to pray for the success of both the primary and re-run elections.

“I am from Ohaozara Local Government Area and that is where the APC Ebonyi zoning committee zoned the senatorial seat to,” he said.

He further said that the zoning of the position had not changed to the best of his knowledge.

“I am not contesting for personal gains but for the people as it is the time to make a positive mark.

“I intend to change the narrative and the district should be given an opportunity to elect a representative in a transparent manner.

“Whoever emerges democratically should represent the people as other aspirants should present themselves for the people to choose from,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

