The Police Command in Adamawa State has confirmed attack by gunmen on Kwapre community in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

Suleiman Nguroje, a suprintendent of police and spokesperson for the command, disclose this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, the state capital, on Tuesday.

He said that the incident occurred on Monday, Christmas day, and that investigation had since commenced.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Babatola Afolabi, has deployed officers and directed for investigation.

He called on the general public to report any suspicious character to the police and other security agencies to ensure security in the state and the country at large.

Simon Buba, District Head of Dugwaba, also confirmed to journalists that two persons were Killed during the attack.

According to him, the gunmen were suspected to be members of Boko Haram who invaded with motorcycle, carted away food items and rushed towards Sambisa Forest.

(NAN)

