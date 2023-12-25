Despite the criticism that has trailed it, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to implement “both the spirit and letters” of the peace deal he entered with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa last week.

The governor stated this on Monday in a Christmas broadcast, his first since assuming office in May.

The terms of the eight-point peace deal brokered by Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, in an attempt to end the political crisis in the oil-rich Rivers State, have been criticised by different groups and individuals, including lawyers in the country.

Criticism

The Rivers State Elders Forum dismissed the peace deal as not just being “one-sided” – in favour of Mr Wike, the minister of FCT, but a violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

The group regretted soliciting the president’s intervention in the crisis and said it could not ascertain if Mr Tinubu’s intervention has “solved or escalated the crisis” plaguing the state.

A former legal adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN, in his reaction to the deal via his X handle (formerly Twitter), described it as a “booby trap” for Mr Fubara and added that President Tinubu lacks the power to issue such directives.

The National leadership of the PDP has insisted that the 27 Rivers lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the APC have lost their seats and that there was no remedy for them except through a fresh election.

Femi Falana, SAN, in his reaction, aligned with the position of the PDP. He said the president’s intervention must agree with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

An elder statesman and a former federal commissioner, Edwin Clark, said it was obvious that Governor Fubara was intimidated and ambushed into submission, adding that the agreement was “absurd and unconstitutional.”

He argued that President Tinubu has no such power over an elected governor.

Despite these criticisms, Governor Fubara in the state broadcast said he has taken time to study the terms of the peace deal and concluded that “it is not as bad as being portrayed.”

“It is certainly not a death sentence,” he emphasised, “It offers some way towards a lasting peace and stability in our dear State.

“Accordingly, I reaffirm my acceptance of the Presidential Peace Proclamation and my commitment to implementing both the spirit and letters of the declaration in such a way and manner that will restore political stability to our dear State without compromising the collective interest of our people and our cherished and shared democratic values.

“I have said before, there is no price too much to pay for peace. And with the realisation that the worst peace is better than the best war, we will strive to make peace with all segments and interest groups without surrendering our freedom nor jeopardizing the interest and well-being of the good people of Rivers State who graciously entrusted us with their cherished mandate,” he said.

Crisis

The oil-rich Rivers State has been enmeshed in a political crisis, triggered by the fight over the control of the political structure in the state between Messrs Fubara and Wike.

The crisis which has battered the Rivers House of Assembly began late October when some lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike attempted to impeach Governor Fubara, a development that led to the bombing of a section of the assembly complex.

The crisis took another dimension when the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers defected, a situation that prompted Governor Fubara-backed lawmakers led by Edison Ehie to declare their seats vacant after securing a court order to hold legislative business without interference.

In an attempt to end the crisis, President Tinubu invited leaders of the factions – Messrs Fubara and Wike to a meeting at the Presidential Villa in the company of other leaders from the state.

The meeting led to the signing of the eight-point peace deal which has been widely criticised across the country.

In part of the deal, President Tinubu directed the defected lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant to return to the assembly with their rights and privileges restored and also conduct legislative business at a venue of their choice without Mr Fubara’s interference.

For the state’s N800 billion 2024 budget which was passed by the state assembly and signed into law, the president in the peace deal directed Mr Fubara to present the budget again to the assembly for passage.

He further directed that names of the nine officials who voluntarily resigned as commissioners in Mr Fubara’s cabinet be sent to the state assembly for approval and reappointment.

Mr Fubara is to withdraw all court cases he instituted as a result of the crisis while the pro-Wike lawmakers were asked to drop the impeachment against the governor.

Governor Fubara in his Christmas broadcast acknowledged that the pro-Wike faction had withdrawn the impeachment and that he was committed to implementing his own side of the agreement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

