The embattled former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has denied allegations levelled against him by Jim Obazee, the special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to look into the tenure of Mr Emefiele as central bank governor.

Mr Obazee recently produced a report that accused Mr Emefiele and associates of embezzling billions of naira and engaging in various corrupt practices.

According to Mr Obazee’s report, Mr Emefiele was also involved in fraudulent activities concerning the controversial redesign of the Nigerian currency.

The Special Investigator revealed that within the UK, his inquiry uncovered 543.4 million Pounds held by Mr Emefiele in fixed deposit accounts. Additionally, he alleged that Mr Emefiele manipulated the Naira exchange rate and engaged in fraudulent activities with the execution of CBN’s e-Naira project.

Dismissing the allegations on Sunday, Mr Emefiele claimed that the publications are “false, misleading, and intended to tarnish his reputation.”

One of his lawyers, Maxwell Okpara, confirmed to Daily Trust that the statement was issued by Mr Emefiele on Sunday.

“I have gone through the publications, and I say boldly that the contents of the said publications are false, misleading, and calculated to disparage my person, injure my character, and to serve the selfish interest of the private investigator,” the statement said.

According to the report of the Special Investigator, the highly controversial redesign of the Naira in October 2022 “was neither recommended by the Board of the CBN nor approved by the then President, Muhammadu Buhari, contrary to the provisions of Section 19 (1) of the CBN Act, 2007.

In his defence, Mr Emefiele said there was an official approval and it was handed over to investigator Jim Obazee during his inquiry, in the presence of senior CBN officials.

He said former President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently confirmed that he authorised the Naira redesign policy, adding that the discrepancy in Mr Obazee’s findings raises questions about the accuracy of the information provided to the public.

Mr Emefiele also dismissed knowledge of a $6.23 million withdrawal based on a false presidential directive and denied involvement in opening 593 accounts abroad.

“About two weeks ago, Jim Obazee in company of a certain Deputy Commissioner of Police from Force CID came to Kuje to ask me questions in respect of the said document in the presence of my lawyers.

“I stated verbally and in writing that I have no knowledge of such directive from the former president and the former SGF. In fact, I told them that that was the first time I would be seeing the documents. On this, I challenge Jim Obazee to publish the said documents and also the statements that I made to them,” he said.

He said the fixed deposits in the 593 foreign accounts are not of his knowledge.

While demanding a thorough investigation of all the alleged frauds, the former CBN governor threatened to initiate legal proceedings to clear his name from the defamatory statements.

Last week, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that Mr Obazee turned in his report but Mr Tinubu had yet to communicate his decisions on it to his officials or the CBN.

The president was said to have requested the Special Investigator to submit the report by the first week of December so as not to delay his plans for the reform of the CBN and other agencies.

