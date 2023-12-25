Prominent Nigerians including former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar and former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, have congratulated Christians as they celebrate Christmas.

In separate statements released on Monday, the leaders urge Nigerians to embrace peace and unity during this period and to love one another for the sake of progress and growth in the country.

Mr Atiku described Christmas as a season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness, adding that it is also an opportunity to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

The former vice president also appealed to Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the virtues of “faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in their daily living.”

“As we celebrate, we should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country,” he said.

Similarly, former President of the Senate, Mr Lawan, tasked Christians to pray for peace and unity amongst Nigerians and an end to insecurity ravaging the country.

“I extend warm greetings to all Nigerians, especially our Christian brothers and sisters, as they celebrate Christmas day,” he noted.

“Christmas is a time of joy, love, and giving. This year, as our Christian brothers and sisters celebrate Christmas, I urge them to remember the less fortunate among us, and reach out to those who are in need and make them feel the joy of the season.”

Zulum harps on religious harmony

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, in his message, urged the people of the state to resist elements of religious disharmony.

Mr Zulum noted that despite the Boko Haram challenges in the state, the government has worked hard to rebuild and resettle communities with the consideration of fairness to the most affected portions of the 27 LGAs.

“As Governor, I have on numerous occasions paid humanitarian and reconstruction visits to diverse communities of all faiths in the south, north and central parts of the state because the attacks by insurgents mostly did not take religion into account,” he said.

“Everyone who did not share the Boko Haram ideology was a target, regardless of whether the victim was a Muslim or Christian.”

“We must resist any attempt to divide us along religious lines, especially now that Borno is on the part of economic recovery, growth and development.”

Other Governors

In his message, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State called on the people to continue to support and pray for his administration.

Mr Alia assured the people of his relentless efforts to implement strategic developmental initiatives and provide a firm foundation to enhance the quality of life for the people.

“As we celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas, let us embrace the spirit of goodwill and extend kindness to all those around us.

“Let us share the love and joy that this season brings, not only with our loved ones but also with those who may need a helping hand,” he said

“As a people, we are all heroes, therefore, let us celebrate the hero in each of us, acknowledging the battles we have fought and the successes we have achieved.”

Also, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa felicitated Christians, noting that “Christmas is a time of reflection, gratitude and love.”

“In the spirit of this festive season, let us come together as one united family, transcending religious and cultural differences, to celebrate the values of peace, harmony, and goodwill towards all,” he noted.

He also appreciated the people of the state for their “invaluable contributions to the development and progress of our dear state.”

“Your commitment to faith, family, and community service is a source of inspiration, and I am grateful for the positive impact you continue to make.”

Mr Fintiri advised residents of the state to reflect the true spirit of Christmas, through reaching out to those less fortunate, offering a helping hand and sharing the blessings received.

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago in his message urged residents of the state to continue to pray for its peace and Nigeria, as well as to be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities to security agencies for prompt action.

More felicitations

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State called on Christians to use the Christmas period to reflect on the exemplary life of Christ and emulate his legacy of justice, love, forgiveness, peace, compassion and care for the downtrodden.

Mr Sani said the passing year had been full of challenges, adding that there had also been progress in some areas, for which Nigerians must be grateful to the Almighty God.

“The passing year reminds us of two Christmas symbols: light and darkness. We went through a highly competitive election, we braved economic vicissitudes and security challenges,” he said.

Mr Sani added that sustained efforts were being made by the federal and state governments to turn things around and create opportunities for the Nigerian people.

“In my message before the 2023 General Elections, I made a passionate appeal to the good people of Kaduna State to give me their mandate,” he said.

“Since I assumed office on May 29, 2023, our administration has been working tirelessly to deliver good governance and benefits of democracy.”

Also, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, tasked Nigerians to use the opportunity offered by the Christmas celebration to renew their love for the nation and humanity.

Mr Uzodinma said, “Christmas reminds us of God’s special love for us, which made Him sacrifice His only begotten son for our salvation and redemption.”

“Happily, the season also affords our people living all around the world the golden opportunity of the annual migration to our native land for the annual reunion with our kith and kin,” he noted.

