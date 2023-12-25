A viral picture of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, sitting on the throne of Oba Francis Olusola Alao, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Oyo State, has stirred up reactions from Nigerians online.

Mr Adeboye had, on Friday, taken his evangelism programme, ‘Let’s go afishing,’ to Orile-Igbon in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

One of the pictures taken from the programme had Mr Adeboye sitting on a royal chair with the name of the king of Orile-Igbon visible on it.

The pictures were posted online by RCCG PR, the public relations media team of the church, across all its social media pages.

Nigerians react

The viral picture has continued to generate mixed reactions online. While many described the act as a disrespect to the throne, others think he must have been invited by the king himself to sit on the throne.

@animolenikun on X said ‘‘It is either Bàbá Adeboye is ignorant of what Ọba stool is or he’s arrogantly flexing muscle based on the fact that he owns the largest congregation of the àgùntàns. The Biblical Prophets didn’t mess with the thrones of their Kings. And shame on the fools with the crown.’’

@abeegunde1 on X said ‘‘It’s unfortunate that an elder, who should know better about the Yoruba culture, customs and tradition, keeps insulting our sensibility in order to promote his business and his foreign religion over our own. While we have tolerated their insult enough, it’s time we stand up against any form of insult to our heritage. Adeboye should be warned to stop his arrogance on our traditional rulers or have us to contend with.’’

@UnitedAfrica67 on X ”A mere cleric insulted the whole of Yoruba race, culture and traditions Adeboye deserves the insult since he doesn’t know and respect himself. Jesus in the Bible never disrespected any king and monarchs the world over even in Europe are not messed with. This sacrilege must be stopped.’’

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye of Redeemed Church releases prophecies for 2023

Adeyeye Adeoti on Facebook said: ‘‘This is what happened when politicians instead of Ifa chose our traditional rulers, most of them don’t know their right from their left’’.

Meanwhile, @theRichayo on X said ‘’Why are you castigating him? I believe that he wouldn’t just go to that seat, he must have been offered.’’

@BolarinwaAjao on X ”I was at the program. The king insisted, what should he do? In fact, he wanted to leave as soon as possible. He had to sit for a while.’’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

