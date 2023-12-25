The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said President Bola Tinubu should be appreciated for intervening in the political situation in Rivers State.

Speaking during the 20th Wedding Anniversary/Thanksgiving of a former Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Alabo, at The Kings Assembly Church, on Sunday, Mr Wike said it was strange that the same people who went to beg President Tinubu to intervene in Rivers State issues are the ones now saying he lacks the constitutional power to intervene.

President Tinubu on Monday last week convened a peace meeting between Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

At the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, an eight-point resolution was adopted. Among the resolutions was that members of the Rivers State House of Assembly should withdraw the impeachment proceedings initiated against Mr Fubara.

Mr Wike, who explained that he was not the one who went to the president to seek his intervention, added that the president must, however, be appreciated for his fatherly role.

“We must thank Mr President for interfering and intervening, but I was not even the one who went to the president to seek his intervention.

“They were saying ‘President intervene, President intervene, and President intervened’, they are now saying Mr President has no constitutional power to have intervened. But they were the same people who sought the president’s intervention and he has intervened to bring peace. They are now turning around to say no, the president does not have the constitutional power.

“No matter what circumstances, if Mr President invites me to a meeting and tells me to do something, within 24 hours I will carry it out. Mr President invited us and said do this, do this and this. You agreed, but later, you started saying he had no power to intervene. As for me, I have subjected myself to the peace process,” Mr Wike said.

He advised those taking sides in the political crisis not to fall for political lies and propaganda but to always seek the truth as he disclosed the stories of him making demands on the state are false.

He said, “Leave blackmail and propaganda, there is nothing I am looking for in the state. The truth would eventually come out.”

The minister, who said there are rules in every career, insisted that politicians must learn to follow the rules

“Being a Pastor, there are rules. Being a traditional ruler, there are rules. If you are aspiring to be a politician, know that there are also rules you must obey.

“I was governor, I also obeyed rules and that didn’t stop me from performing my functions. That’s why you can see me with leaders. I would have thrown them away too, but I didn’t.

” If you get to the top and destroy the ladder, I don’t know how you will come down,” he said.

While saying that power and money can build or destroy people, the FCT minister said he had never for, one day, done anything to bring the Rivers State down.

He said, “As Governor, I fought many States to win back our oil wells. The money we are getting from those oil wells today is not in my pocket. Rather, it is for the benefit of the state.”

Speaking further, Mr Wike said “We must tell our people the simple truth. I have done my own part and I am happy. I am doing well in Abuja too. There is nothing I am looking for in this state now.”

Cautioning people fueling ethnic division in the state the FCT minister said” All of us, irrespective of who we are, we should know that Rivers State belongs to all of us irrespective of where you come.”

He urged the church to continue to pray for peace to reign in the state and the country, and also pray for the president to succeed, saying “If the president does not succeed, all of us will suffer it.

“As for me, I will continue to do my best to make sure that the president succeeds.”

Mr Alabo served as the Commissioner for Works during the tenure of Mr Wike as governor of Rivers State.

ANTHONY OGUNLEYE

DIRECTOR OF PRESS

(OFFICE OF THE MINISTER)

24/12/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

