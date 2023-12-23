After several delays in voting on a resolution that could see the end of the ongoing hostilities in Gaza, the UN Security Council missed another opportunity to end the war as it failed to call for a ceasefire despite passing a watered-down resolution.

A draft resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates was finally put to vote and adopted on Friday after several delays and negotiations to ensure the resolution was not vetoed by the US.

The resolution asked that parties allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip.

“I hope that today’s Security Council resolution may help improve the delivery of much-needed aid but a humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to begin to meet the desperate needs of people in Gaza and end their ongoing nightmare,” UN Chief Antonio Guterres posted on X.

He added that only the two-state solution in line with UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements, is the path to sustainable peace.

The initial proposal would have called for the cessation of hostilities but it had to be watered down due to concerns by the US which has a veto power. Eventually, 13 countries voted in favour of the modified version while two (Russia and the US) abstained. None of the veto-wielding countries – US, Russia, France, UK and China – vetoed the resolution.

The resolution also called for all parties to refrain from depriving the civilian population in the Gaza Strip of basic services and humanitarian assistance indispensable to their survival, consistent with international humanitarian law.

Other demands include the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address the medical needs of all hostages; and the provision of fuel to Gaza at levels that will meet requisite humanitarian needs.

Humanitarian activities in Gaza have been put on hold as a result of the ongoing war and shortage of fuel.

The council also asked the Secretary-General to expeditiously appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator with responsibility for “facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and verifying in Gaza, as appropriate, the humanitarian nature of all humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza provided through states which are not party to the conflict.”

The Coordinator is expected to report to the Council on its work, with an initial report within 20 days and after that every 90 days through 30 September 2024.

War in Gaza

The ongoing war in Gaza which has seen the death of over 20,000 people including journalists and aid workers started on 7 October after Hamas launched what has been described as the biggest attack against Israel in years.

After the 7 October attack, that led to the death of 1,200 Israelis, Israel promised to wipe out Hamas. This has led to a relentless attack on Gaza, killing thousands of people, the majority of them women and children, and displacing about 90 per cent of the over two million Gaza residents.

Of the people killed in Gaza, 136 are UN staffers whom Mr Guterres in a post made on X mourned noting that it is “something we have never seen in UN history. Most of our staff have been forced from their homes.”

Reactions to resolution

Egypt which has been a lead mediator in the ongoing conflict welcomed the adoption of the resolution as a step in the right direction.

The US welcomed the resolution as a glimmer of hope in a sea of unimaginable suffering. However, it expressed its disappointment at the council’s failure to condemn Hamas’ attack.

Towing the same part as its biggest ally, the US, Israel also called out the council for not condemning Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“In addition to the Council’s inability to condemn Hamas’ attack, the 130 hostages, women children and the elderly, are still being held in Gaza and must not be allowed to become a footnote,” Israel said.

The Secretary-General, however, has continuously condemned Hamas for their actions.

“Nothing can possibly justify the horrific terror attacks launched by Hamas on 7 October, or the brutal abduction of some 250 hostages,” Mr Guterres said on X adding that all remaining hostages should be released immediately and unconditionally.

He went on to berate Israel for how it is conducting its offensive which he said is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza.

“An effective aid operation in Gaza requires security; staff who can work in safety; logistical capacity; and the resumption of commercial activity,” he added.

Palestine welcoming the resolution said, “This resolution is a step in the right direction. It must be implemented and must be accompanied by massive pressure for an immediate ceasefire.”

Russia, on the other hand, said the council’s failure to agree on a ceasefire was equal to signing up for a “license to kill” Palestinian civilians.

Calling out the US for its role in modifying the language of the text, the Russian representative said “This is a tragic moment for the Council, not a moment of triumph for multilateral diplomacy, but rather one of gross unprincipled blackmail and open scorn on part of Washington for the suffering of Palestinians and the hopes of the global community.”

