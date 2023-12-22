The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would conduct nine bye-elections and 35 re-run elections on 3 February, next year.

It said the bye-elections resulted from the resignations or deaths of elected lawmakers and subsequent vacancies declared by the presiding officers of the National Assembly and the state houses of assemblies.

The commission is also conducting re–run elections in 35 constituencies, resulting from the verdicts of the various election petition tribunals.

This is contained in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman

Information Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

Affected constituencies

Mr Olumekun said there are two vacancies in the Senate, four in the House of Representatives and three state constituencies spanning nine states of the federation.

He said the elections will be held simultaneously on the 3 February.

“Furthermore, the Commission is conducting re-run elections stemming from the 2023 General Election, as directed by various Election Petition Appeal Tribunals. Currently, 35 Constituencies are affected by these Court-ordered elections. While three cover entire constituencies, others involve only a few Polling Units,” he said.

INEC listed the affected constituencies in the Senate as Ebonyi South Senatorial District in Ebonyi State and Yobe East Senatorial District in Yobe State.

In the House of Representatives, INEC said there are vacancies for Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency in Ondo State; Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, Taraba State; Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State; and Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal COnstituency, Kebbi State.

Timelines

The electoral commission scheduled the conduct of party primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the primaries from 5 to 9 January.

The deadline for submitting nomination forms begins on 10 January and ends on 14 January by 6 p.m.

The commencement of the campaign in public begins on 18 January and ends 1 February.

“The timetable for the elections, along with detailed delimitation data (i.e. registration areas, polling unit names, the number of registered voters and PVCs collected), has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms as a guide to political parties and candidates, and for public information.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

