The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu State.

In a judgement delivered by a five-member panel of the court led by John Okoro, the court unanimously dismissed two appeals filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Jonathan Edeoga.

Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, had declared Mr Mbah as winner of the governorship election with 160,895 votes.

Mr Edeoga of the LP came second with 157,552 votes, while Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 17,983 votes to place third.

Mr Mbah won the 18 March election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeating his closet challenger, Mr Edeoga.

Dissatisfied with the poll outcome, Mr Edeoga sued Mr Mbah, urging the Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal to upturn the governor’s election.

But in the lead judgement of the Supreme Court on Friday, Mohammed Garba said Mr Edeoga failed to substantiate his claim of electoral fraud against the electoral commission, INEC, and Mr Mbah.

Consequently, Mr Garba affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which equally upheld the verdict of the tribunal, dismissing Mr Edeoga’s petition.

Background

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal in Lagos had in November, dismissed three issues raised by Mr Edeoga against Mr Mbah.

The panel, led by Tani Yusuf-Hassan, concluded that the Labour Party (LP) and its governorship candidate failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Mr Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not qualified to contest the election.

Regarding the allegation of over-voting, Ms Hassan said in her lead judgement that voters’ registers were not presented before the lower tribunal.

She, therefore, ruled that the appeal failed because the petitioners failed to submit the voters’ registers for the disputed areas to substantiate the over-voting allegation.

The court also determined that the witnesses presented by the Labour Party did not sufficiently prove the existence of over-voting in the governorship election.

READ ALSO:

Consequently, the court dismissed the case for lacking in merit and upheld the judgement of the election tribunal, which had earlier affirmed INEC’s declaration of Mr Mbah as the winner of the 18 March governorship election.

Mr Edeoga and his party filed the petition, challenging Mr Mbah’s victory, asking that they should be declared as winners because they polled the highest number of valid votes.

The petitioners also raised concerns about the alleged forgery of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate by Mr Mbah.

However, the Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal ruled in favour of Mr Mbah, stating that he met the minimum requirements for the election, which include the possessing of a school certificate or its equivalent.

The tribunal rejected Mr Edeoga’s witnesses, adding that the petitioner did not present any admissible evidence to prove that Mr Mbah’s certificate was forged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

