As Nigeria continues to battle various security challenges, some stakeholders in the education sector have urged the government to prioritise research in internal security.

The stakeholders including researchers, industry experts, and policymakers gave their recommendations at the 4th Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) Summit in Lagos on Wednesday.

In his keynote address, the former Vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, observed that Nigeria’s efforts at driving economic growth may be fruitless if research in internal security that will ensure the safety of investment, and protect the welfare of citizens and resources, is not prioritised.

Mr Ogundipe, who is the current Chairman of the Lagos State Research and Innovation Council, spoke on the theme, “Research for national development: Nigeria’s internal security in focus.”

He said Nigeria has been contending with internal security in various forms since independence which directly affects citizens as they suffer the consequences of the crisis including displacement and fatalities.

“Innovation and research must be used as a true tool to address these crises,” he noted.

EWAN summit

In his remarks, the EWAN Chairman, Mojeed Alabi, said the summit is an avenue for researchers, policymakers and academia to brainstorm on the way forward with a focus on national development and internal security.

While encouraging collaborations between government, educational institutions, researchers and journalists to achieve relatable solutions, Mr Alabi reiterated EWAN’s commitment to the development of Nigeria.

The summit featured panel sessions focused on research, financial security, food security and environmental sustainability. A research presentation was made by the Co-Director of the Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development, UNILAG, Taibat Lawanson.

The event also had in attendance the former Vice-Vhancellor of the Lagos State University, Olanrewaju Fagbohun; Head of External Communication, UBA, Ramon Nasir; Director of Marketing and Communications, Babcock University, Joshua Suleiman, among others.

Education Security

In their goodwill messages, the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Folasade Ogunsola, the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Tolani Ali-Balogun and the Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State Chapter, Funmilayo Sessi, said that ensuring internal security in Nigeria is important for national development.

Mrs Ogunsola said although Nigeria has the wings to fly, it cannot move far without improving its security.

“Whichever way we talk about it, research in any field or endeavour may be difficult but universities are uniquely placed to do this, to pursue the right research and produce the appropriate manpower with the precise skills, temperament and character to come up with the accurate intelligence to improve our security,” she said.

In the panel session, moderated by veteran broadcaster Bimbo Oloyede, Ossom Ossom, the director of Social Mobilisation, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Tersoo Shaapere, a representative of the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), emphasised community engagement and advocacy to address security issues.

The NSCDC representative noted that the agency is working to address security issues in schools across Nigeria, including identifying schools with perimeter fences and training teachers as gatekeepers.

Mr Ossom from UBEC mentioned the challenges that hinder access to education, including lack of funding and accountability in governance. He emphasised the need for data and research to address education challenges.

Role of research, recommendations

Speaking further on the economic implication of insecurity in Nigeria, Mr Ogundipe noted that the high crime rates or the existence of conflict can deter foreign direct investments and disrupt economic activities.

“Foreign relations and diplomacy are badly affected too. Foreign Direct Investment is hampered because insecurity that does not go away keeps foreign investors away,” he said.

“The ways that internal insecurity has hampered our national development are many, but I know that research, science and innovation can play pivotal roles in enhancing internal security.”

He added that research and innovation can contribute to Nigeria’s internal security through analysis and intelligence gathering, technology and adoption of surveillance, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding, among others.

Mr Ogundipe recommended that for Nigeria to establish a strong internal security framework, the country must adopt the use of state-of-the-art technologies; implement evidence-based tactics which must constantly adjust to new threats as well as adoption of research and innovation.

“A significant portion of the nation’s internal crisis can be resolved if the government makes use of the wealth of research expertise that exists in the nation,” he said.

