The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday dismissed two special constables caught in a viral video demanding money from a Netherland tourist along the Iseyin-Oyo road.

The special constables had earlier been arrested by the police after the video went viral.

Parading them on Thursday at Police Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan, the state Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, said the two men, Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Lukmon, demanded money from the tourist, Noraly Schoenmaker, who was heading to Abuja.

‘‘Today I affirmed the recommended officers for dismissal and I hereby pronounce both of them dismissed from the police special constabulary. They cease to be members of the special constabulary with immediate effect’’.

He said the officers’ dismissal will deter others who intend to act similarly.

The constables upon dismissal were stripped of police uniform.

