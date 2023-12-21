Members of the ruling New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and members of the opposition, All Progressives (APC) have commenced fasting and animal sacrifices aimed at attracting favourable outcomes at the Supreme Court in the governorship election’s case.

While the NNPP called on its members to fast on Thursday for the success of their candidate and governor of the state, Abba Yusuf, the supporters of the opposition candidate, Nasir Gawuna, were reportedly reciting the Qur’an and sacrificing animals at their bases.

“There is a need for those who are fit, to observe fasting on Thursday while devoting it to God Almighty for the success in our case which the hearing begins tomorrow (Thursday), one of the governor’s media aides,” Sanusi Bature, said in a statement.

Similarly, members of the APC, especially members from Wudil Local Government, instructed supporters of the party on social media to slaughter animals as a form of sacrifice and to recite the Qur’an for a favourable judgment.

On Thursday the Supreme Court reserved judgmentent on the appeal filed by Mr Yusuf challenging his sacking from office by the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Mr Yusuf was declared winner of the Kano State governorship election held on 18 March by the Nigeria Electoral Commission, INEC.

But the APC governorship candidate Mr Gawuna, challenged the outcome of the election, alleging electoral malpractices.

At the hearing of the substantive appeal on Thursday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court headed by John Okoro adjourned the suit for judgment after taking arguments from lawyers to the parties to the appeal.

A date for judgment to be delivered is to be communicated to the lawyers to the parties as soon as the verdict is ready.

