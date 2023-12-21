The Nigerian government has significantly increased its budgetary allocation for immunisation programmes and services in the 2024 proposed budget.

A review of the 2024 budget, tagged ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’, shows that about N137 billion was allocated to immunisation programmes including counterpart funding, procurement of Routine Immunisation (RI) vaccines, devices, operational cost, and distribution among others.

This allocation marks about a 100 per cent increase from the N69 billion allocated to immunisation programmes in 2023.

Despite this encouraging initiative by the new administration, the funds earmarked for 2023 are yet to be released.

Unreleased funds

The CEO of Vaccine Network for Disease Control (VNDC), Chika Offor, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday said Nigeria is yet to release any substantial funds from the appropriated immunisation budget for the current year.

Ms Offor said the total amount that has been appropriated, cash-planned and not released is about N60 billion (over 80 per cent of the budgeted sum).

She noted that if these funds are not released by 31 December, they can no longer be used for procurement of vaccines and devices.

“We urgently advocate to the Accountant General of the Federation for the swift release of the cash-planned N60 Billion immunisation funds,” she said.

“The timely release of these funds is paramount to sustaining the momentum in our nation’s immunisation efforts, which directly impact the health and well-being of our citizens.”

The immunisation budget, a crucial component of the overall health expenditure, is designed to ensure the availability of vaccines, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and support comprehensive vaccination campaigns across the country.

Consequences

Ms Offor said failure to release funds for immunisation purposes has left Nigeria vulnerable to the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases such as diphtheria, and polio.

“Currently, there is an epidemic of vaccine-preventable diseases in Nigeria such as diphtheria, measles and yellow fever,” she said.

She said despite the global emphasis on vaccination as a vital public health tool, the delay in releasing funds earmarked for immunisation raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health of its population.

Ms Offor said the poor and vulnerable, including children and the elderly, are particularly at risk of suffering the severe consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“The absence of timely release of immunisation funds jeopardises the progress made in controlling infectious diseases and poses a direct threat to the health and well-being of those who are most in need.”

In his remarks, Olympus Ade-Banjo, the chairman of Meaningful Adolescent and Youth Engagement Working Group-Nigeria, said if the fund is released before the year ends, it can be used to purchase vaccines for the coming year.

Mr Ade-Banjo said the fund is still valid to make sure there are adequate vaccines in 2024.

“If this fund is not released, it will jeopardise vaccine supply in 2024,” he said.

The budget proposal

The total proposed budget estimate for Nigeria in 2024 is N27.5 trillion.

Out of the three key development sectors, including security and education, health has the lowest allocation in the 2024 proposal.

Of the total budget, the health sector which is already grappling with various challenges got N1.38 trillion (5.03 per cent).

This includes healthcare funding under the service vote amounting to N155.65 billion, health capital budget at N434.79 billion, health recurrent at N667.38 billion, and statutory transfer to the basic healthcare fund at N125.74 billion.

While the total health budget increased by 18.49 per cent compared to N1.17 trillion in 2023, it constitutes only 5.03 per cent of the budget size.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

