The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye, has denied advocating that Nigerian women should be exempted from paying tax.

Mrs Ohaneye, in a statement by her spokesperson, disassociated herself from a TV publication on Tuesday insinuating that she said women should not pay tax in Nigeria.

The report stated that the minister made the statement at the 4th Annual Forum of the Women, Peace, and Security Sector Reference Group 2023 in Abuja on Monday, where she emphasised the importance of empowering women to enhance their daily pursuits.

However, in a statement signed by Ohaeri Joseph, her special assistant on media, the minister said she never made the statement.

Misrepresentation of speech

According to the statement, the minister’s speech was misrepresented.

“The Minister did not canvass for women not to pay tax because as a law-abiding citizen and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project, she strongly embraces the fact that there is no gender barrier for tax payment which is the civic responsibility of both men and women in the country,” Mr Joseph wrote.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the minister stated that some initiatives including mechanized farming and Tricycle transport schemes called Pink Riders have been introduced to empower women to support their husbands.”

He added that at a strategic session in October to flag off the Pink Riders Transport Scheme, the minister invited the police, vigilante and transport union representatives to further provide security and to protect women who operate tricycles from any form of harassment.

