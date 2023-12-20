The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, presented the staff and instrument of office to Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso.

The event was held at the Ogbomoso Township Stadium and attracted a large crowd, including eminent personalities from across Nigeria.

“In exercise of the power, I hereby confirm Oba Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege 111 as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso land,’’ Mr Makinde said after presenting the staff.

Mr Makinde urged the 62-year-old traditional ruler to take steps that would ensure unity in Ogbomoso and to embark on activities that would fast-track development in the ancient town.

The governor, who noted that the state did not have a central traditional council, said the new royal father should work toward building unity among traditional rulers in the state.

He charged Oba Olaoye to work assiduously to ensure that the State Council of Traditional Rulers became functional again.

Mr Makinde said his administration would soon reconstruct the House of Chiefs within the state secretariat complex in Ibadan to allow traditional rulers to hold their meetings in a conducive atmosphere.

He called on other contestants to the Soun throne to put the experience behind them and support Oba Olaoye.

“I’m looking forward to seeing those who went to court to challenge the new oba withdrawing their cases as a show of love for Ogbomoso land,” he said.

In his address, Oba Olaoye appealed to all the stakeholders in the Ogbomoso land project to join hands with him to ensure that the ancient town attained its great potential.

“It is a well-known fact that the sons and daughters of Ogbomoso land are among the most industrious entrepreneurs in this country.

“No community can embark on any significant development that we want for Ogbomoso land without the government’s input.

“We are thankful for the roles that the governments at all levels – federal, state and local governments – are playing in the development of Ogbomoso land,” he said.

Oba Olaoye said his vision for Ogbomoso rests on a 25-year plan, which he would unveil in the coming months.

‘‘I promise to serve this vision with all I have, the relationships I have built over the years here in Nigeria and abroad, the experience I have garnered from running several successful businesses, and the skills garnered from more than 30 years as an executive on different boards and also the 32 years that I have spent pastoring people, churches and pastoring pastors. This is what I bring to serve this great city,’’ Oba Laoye said.

The monarch, who until his appointment was a pastor of the Redeemed Christians Church of God, said he would no longer serve as a pastor of a church, saying he has come to serve everyone.

‘‘I always said that I have stopped being a pastor of a local church, I have become a shepherd of a city and a people. The people whom I will serve are not just Christians, are not just Muslims, are not just only those who follow the African religion, I have come to serve everyone, whether you believe in your maker or not.

‘‘I promise to uphold the values of our tradition that binds us, a commitment to justice, equity and fairness to all, most especially a love and compassion of God. Let this be our watchword.”

To the people of Ogbomoso, he said: ’’Let my coronation be a collective reaffirmation of our shared destiny. I want to be a king to serve you all, irrespective of religion, gender, or other things that may differentiate us. The strength of our kingdom lies not only in the crown I wear but in the bonds that bind us together, the bonds of loyalty, respect and mutual understanding. Sons and daughters who live and work outside Ogbomoso land, I would like to appeal to you to turn your attention to Ogbomoso land.”

The king also appealed to those who contested the stool with him to put the past behind them and join hands with him for the development of Ogbomoso.

“There can only be one Soun of Ogbomosland at a time, and God who gives it to whosoever he pleases, and by His grace at this time, I am the chosen one and He has given the stool of Soun to me. I appeal to you all to please join hands with me to further positively project the good name of the Olaoye family, the Orumogege’s children for the benefit of Ogbomosoland and humanity in general.”

A galaxy of dignitaries from all walks of life, including former Vice President Yemi Osibajo, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun and Kwara Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi; witnessed the event.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, was represented at the event by Olusekun Adekunle, while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi; and former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, were in attendance.

The Soun stool became vacant after the passing away of Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade in December 2021 at the age of 95, after reigning for 48 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

