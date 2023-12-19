A Magistrate Court in Noman’s Lands, Kano State has ordered the remand of six farmers over alleged complicit in the killing of a herder and his 97 cows in Bagwai Local Government Area of the state.
The magistrate, Talatu Makama, on Monday, ordered the remand of the suspects in a correctional facility till Wednesday for hearing of the case.
The suspects, according to a police First Information Report (FIR) are Sani Abdullahi, Ilyasu Isa, Saleh Saidu, Isyaku Yau, Rabiu Sani, and Nata’ala Sani.
The police said they are trailing three other suspects who have fled.
They allegedly killed Shehu Abubakar, 25, during a conflict between herders and farmers in the Sarkin ‘Ya Community, in Bagwai council in the northern Kano senatorial district.
The police said the deceased, Mr Abubakar, was certified dead by a medical doctor at Bagwai General Hospital.
“The defendants (allegedly) blocked the cattle road, obstructing herders who were on their way to feed their animals which resulted in conflict and the killing of the herder and 97 cattle and causing 91 others to disappear to unknown locations,” the prosecutor said.
The prosecutor stated that the total value of the killed and missing cattle was estimated at N102.7 million.
The prosecutor further explained that the defendants’ actions contravene sections 97, 221, and 329 of the Penal Code Law of Kano State.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.
