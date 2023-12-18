A massive explosion at an oil terminal in the capital city of Conakry claimed lives and caused several injuries early today, 18 December, according to BBC reports.
According to the reports, Conakry’s two main hospitals are inundated with multiple injured patients.
The country’s military authorities have not yet commented on the incident.
The explosion reportedly blew off roofs and windows of buildings in the area, causing significant damage and forcing several to flee.
Kaloum is Conakry’s administrative centre where the presidency and most of the ministries are located.
Police have barricaded the port region, according to eyewitnesses.
