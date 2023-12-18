On Friday, 15 December, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice sitting in Abuja, ruled that the ousted president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, be reinstated as leader of the country.
Mr Bazoum was overthrown by members of his presidential guard on 26 July. He is under house arrest with his wife and child, Al Jazeera reports.
The coup was widely condemned and prompted sanctions from ECOWAS, amid widespread calls for a return to democratic rule.
Judge Geberi-Be Quattara ordered Niger’s military government to re-establish constitutional order through Mr Bazoum’s immediate and unconditional release and reinstatement.
The Niger junta rejected an earlier offer from ECOWAS to lift sanctions against the country if Mr Bazoum is released.
