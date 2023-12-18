The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has increased the cost of registration forms for 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The board disclosed this in a statement shared on its official X handle on Sunday.

The UTME is a mandatory Computer-Based Test taken by admission seekers into Nigerian tertiary institutions. About 1.5 million admission seekers in Nigerian tertiary institutions sit the tests annually.

JAMB announced that the sales of forms for the 2024 UTME begin on 15 January through February 2024.

Increased fees

In the 2023 UTME, candidates were charged N4,700 for registration and an additional N1,000 for candidates willing to take the voluntary Mock exams.

The board has, however, raised the cost to N6,200 for next year’s exercise. Candidates willing to take the voluntary mock exams are also to pay an additional N1,500.

The statement reads in part; “This is to inform all prospective 2024 UTME/DE candidates that creation of profiles for registration has officially started, while the sale of application documents would commence on Monday 15th January, 2024.

“Registration Fee for the 2024 UTME: N7,700 (with Mock); N6,200 (without Mock).”

JAMB added that the sale of application documents for foreign candidates is $30.

Direct Entry

The body also announced that the sale of forms for the Direct Entry (DE) application begins on 28 February to 28 March 2024.

Meanwhile, JAMB has announced that DE candidates will now be made to sit for the UTME.

Before the new development, only candidates without a diploma or another requirement for direct entry were made to sit for UTME to gain admission into the university.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

