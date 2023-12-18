A Nigerian footballer based in Hong Kong, Alexandra Oluwatayo Akande, went back to his neighbourhood, where he started his football career, to launch his football footwear brand called “Wura.”

The event was held on Sunday, 17 December at the Jalisco Sports Centre in Oshodi, Lagos State.

It had in attendance football lovers from Lagos and beyond, who all came to witness the first Nigeria-branded football boots.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Akande spoke about the sustainability of the football boots, partnerships and the long-term viability of the brand in the Nigerian market.

The event

A novelty match between Ikeja FC and Concord All-Stars kicked off the event, and Akande took the ceremonial kickoff.

After a barren first half, Ikeja FC defeated Concord All-Stars 3-1. The goals came from Uwem Friday, Ayankunle Isaiah, and Clinton Omonedo for Ikeja FC, while Orji Raju scored the consolation for Concord from the spot.

The second game between Oshodi All-Stars and Akinola All-Stars ended in a 2-1 victory for Akinola All-Stars, who progressed to play Ikeja FC in the final.

Ikeja FC won the final match 4-0, with Clinton Omonedo scoring a brace and Ayankunle Isaiah and Umem Friday scoring a goal each.

The concept behind “Wura” boot

Akande, before the novelty matches, spoke about the concept behind the boot brand. He said it took him and his Hong Kong-based partners seven years to achieve the feat.

Speaking on how the brand name was adopted, Akande said he convinced his Hong Kong partners to adopt “Wura” as the name of the brand as it means gold, which typifies the abundance of raw football talents in Nigeria and Africa.

He said the importance of the brand is to help young football players who can’t afford expensive boots, as the sale of a pair goes for N16,000.

Climatic considerations

The 32-year-old Hong Kong Dragons striker further explained that the boot was made with recyclable materials, preventing pollution and supporting the SDG 2030 goals.

He also spoke on the sustainability of the brand, its affordability for grassroots players, and the plans to distribute it across Africa through online platforms and local distributors.

“Last week, we were in Dubai because of the climate event. So we did explain, and we introduced a good thing to some of the people. And climate is one thing that is very important for us. We have to protect our environment through recycling and everything like that.

“We have to protect it and try to improve it. So in this boot, the leather – the artificial leather we use – is a material that you can recycle. So it’s not going to be something like it’s going to be a waste that will cause pollution in the streets of anywhere, maybe in Nigeria or anywhere. We’re using it. So, we have already put that in place. Definitely, we know, and we have worked on this. So already, the boot can be recycled.

“So once it’s been recycled, we can reuse it again, or any other company could reuse it. It’s not a material that is not usable. It’s something that you can recycle and use to produce anything you want to do.”

Sustainability and Partnership

Akande said the brand is still open to distributors and local retailers in Nigeria.

He said the brand has only created an online market for the boots where buyers can place their orders and get them delivered to the desired location.

“And about the continuity of the product in Africa, you can buy it online. Number one, you can place your order online. We are speaking to people for local distributors. We are looking for that as well.”

Akande said that the brand has spoken with a few Nigerian clubs, like Robo Queens, and with the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA), about partnership opportunities.

“We already sent a letter to the NUGA games organizers. We already sent a letter last two months, and we are waiting for their reply because we want to make a big impact on the university games as well. Officially, we already sent our proposal to them about what we want to do. Hopefully, they will get back to us as well because we want to make sure everybody has this. Everyone has this boot for them.”

Some of the attendees pledged to buy the boots on Sunday.

