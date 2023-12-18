Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has condemned the assault on a woman in Uyo by her lawyer husband, Ekere Ebong.

The police in Akwa Ibom, on Monday, arrested Mr Ebong, who practises law in Uyo, after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

“The Government and people of Akwa Ibom State condemn this grave act of gender-based violence in the strongest possible terms,” Mr Eno said in a statement issued in Uyo on Monday by his spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh.

“Government will assist the lady who was so dehumanised by a man who otherwise should be the one to protect her and ensure that justice is served in line with the provisions of the law against Gender-Based Violence,” Mr Eno added.

The governor expressed happiness that the lawyer had been arrested and that he would soon be charged.

He said the state government has zero-tolerance for gender-based violence.

Mr Eno, in addition, said “Mr Ebong’s outrageous and egregious display of violence is totally alien to our (Akwa Ibom) culture.”

The police in Uyo described the lawyer as a “known habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife”, and assured that he would be arraigned as soon as the investigation is concluded on the matter.

The video clip

In the clip, the assaulted woman wore only underwear and had a bloodied face. She is seen breathing heavily while crying for help, apparently from the neighbours who were filming the incident.

A man’s voice could be heard from the background rebuking Mr Ebong for assaulting the wife.

“What are you doing? Look at the way this woman is bleeding. Jesus Christ!” the man said to Mr Ebong who appeared unperturbed and was asking the wife to give him a key.

The neighbours shielded the woman, as she walked away from her husband.

