The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a lawyer, Ekere Ebong, who was filmed assaulting his wife at night in a street around their residence in Uyo.

The assaulted woman wore only her underwear and had a bloodied face in the video.

It is unclear when the assault took place

Nigerians have expressed outrage over the assault captured in the clip which has gone viral on Facebook, X and other social media platforms.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, said in a statement on Monday that Mr Ebong, 55, has been arrested at his Ewet Housing Estate residence, Uyo, over the incident.

“The suspect assaulted his wife, and dehumanised her, leading to various grievous injuries. He is a known habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife over the years,” said Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police.

“As an agency saddled with the protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order, we cannot allow Ebong to continue this flagrant abuse of human rights, hence, the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi ordered the arrest of the suspect to prevent murder and breakdown of law and order.”

The lawyer would be arraigned as soon as the investigation is concluded, the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has directed the Uyo branch of the NBA to investigate the incident and cause the lawyer to appear before a disciplinary committee of the association, a source in the local branch told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday night.

“This is not the first time Ebong is doing this, he has been beating the wife publicly several times. This is too bad,” the source said.

The video clip

In the clip, the assaulted woman is breathing heavily while crying for help, apparently from the neighbours who were filming the incident.

A man’s voice could be heard from the background rebuking Mr Ebong for assaulting the wife.

“What are you doing? Look at the way this woman is bleeding. Jesus Christ!” the man said to Mr Ebong who appeared unperturbed and was asking the wife to give him a key.

The neighbours shielded the woman, as she walked away from her husband.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

