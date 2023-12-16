President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity on Saturday, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu described the former president as “an icon of truth, justice, and patriotism.”

He appreciated Mr Buhari for his friendship and vote of confidence shown through his stalwart support for the administration.

President Tinubu extolled the peerless leadership credentials and feats of the former president, recalling his meritorious service to the nation at various times as head of state and as president.

“While wishing the elder statesman longevity and strength, President Tinubu assures the former President that the hope of a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria, which he has always worked for, will not be dashed,” the statement said.

Mr Buhari, a retired major general, was born on 17 December, 1942.

He was Nigeria’s military head of state between 31 December, 1983 and 27 August, 1985.

He was elected president in 2015 and was in office until 29 May this year when he handed over power to President Tinubu after completing his two terms of eight years.

Read the full statement by Mr Tinubu’s media aide

President Bola Tinubu celebrates his friend and ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, an icon of truth, justice, and patriotism on his 81st birthday.

President Tinubu extols the peerless leadership credentials and feats of the former President, recalling his meritorious service to the nation at various times as Head of State and as President.

Reeling out former President Buhari’s unparalleled record of infrastructural provision, comprising several new international airports, multiple standard-gauge railway lines, new seaport development, dozens of new dams, power stations, oil and gas infrastructure, expressways and mega-bridges, in addition to establishing Nigeria’s first ever national social investment and protection programme, amongst many other feats, President Tinubu fondly recalls the former President’s aggressive push to modernize Nigeria’s defence architecture while working towards import substitution with the empowerment of millions of Nigerian farmers in his progressive initiative to enhance food security in the country.

The President describes former President Buhari as the finest paradigm of sacrifice, devotion, patriotism, and fidelity to the national cause.

“President Buhari is from the rarest phylum of virtuous servant-leaders. He has devoted his life to the service of the nation, even earning himself detention for his patriotism and service to our Fatherland. The emergence of leaders like my good friend, Buhari, happens only by divine orchestration. He is a man of absolute and undiluted integrity. His yea is yea, and his nay is nay,” the President says.

President Tinubu appreciates former President Buhari for his friendship and vote of confidence shown through his stalwart support for the administration.

While wishing the elder statesman longevity and strength, President Tinubu assures the former President that the hope of a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria, which he has always worked for, will not be dashed.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 16, 2023

