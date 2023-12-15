The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked the National Assembly to approve the N17 billion appropriated for the FCT Administration in the N27.5 trillion 2024 proposed National Budget.

Mr Wike made the appeal when he appeared before the Joint Session of the Senate and House Committees on FCT, in Abuja on Friday.

He explained that N17.1 billion was allocated to the FCTA, adding that the amount was for the completion of abandoned projects and the implementation of critical projects.

He said N5 billion was allocated as a counterpart fund for the Greater Abuja Water Supply projects and N4.5 billion for the design and construction of Nigeria Cultural Centre and Millennium Tower.

He also said that N3 billion was allocated for the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat, while N4 billion was allocated for the completion of the vice president’s residence.

The minister added that N609.7 million was for the settlement of residential and office accommodation for international organisations in the FCT.

“The money is just N17.1 billion, so what can I say other than to say, ‘please help us pass it’,” the minister said.

On the performance of the 2023 budget, Mr Wike said that a total of N15.5 billion was appropriated for infrastructural development, adding, however, that only N8 billion was released representing 52 per cent.

Responding, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the FCT, Ibrahim Bomai, acknowledged that all the projects were ongoing ones, adding that the funds would not be enough to complete the projects.

He pointed out that the FCT operates a dual budget – the national budget and the statutory budget – and expressed the hope that the statutory budget might be in hundreds of billions.

He, therefore, appealed to the legislators to give no objection considering the meager amount.

“If you have no objection, we will ask the minister to take a bow and go,” Mr Bomai said.

(NAN)

