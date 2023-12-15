Northern Nigeria governors, on Friday, met in Kaduna State to discuss issues relating to the security and economy of the region.

The meeting was the first since the 2023 general elections.

The meeting, which held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, was chaired by the Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

The northern part of the country has been facing security challenges for more than a decade, especially the Boko Haram insurgency that ravaged the North – east, the banditry crisis in the North – west and farmers – herders as well religious crisis in the North – central.

Aside from the raging insecurity, the sub-region was ranked the poorest in the recent multidimensional poverty index released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with 45.5 million poor residents.

Command centre

The host governor, Uba Sani, advised that a command and control centre to fight raging insecurity in the region be established.

“We must establish a Command and Control Centre to coordinate our joint efforts against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in our region,” Mr Sani, a first-time governor, said.

Mr Sani lamented that the people of the region are facing security challenges, economic issues and other challenges.

He called on his colleagues to be united and develop a common strategy to contain the challenges confronting the north.

Mr Yahaya said insecurity is affecting the socio-economic development of the region and its people.

Mr Yahaya called on the federal government to do more to bring an end to the banditry crisis and other criminal activities in the region.

Northern Nigeria has 19 states divided into North – west, North – east and North – central.

