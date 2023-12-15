The Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, says it’s withdrawing its staff from Zurmi Hospital in Zamfara State until security improves in the area.

The MSF’s Field Communication Officer, Adulkareem Yakubu, in a statement to reporters on Friday, said a great number of population and medical missions are at risk as armed confrontations in Zurmi worsen.

“Continuous heavy fighting has been taking place in Zurmi town since 10 December, with some of the confrontations occurring dangerously close to a hospital supported by Médecins sans Frontières (MSF).

“These armed clashes have provoked the displacement of thousands of people in need of security, shelter, and access to basic services. Humanitarian support is needed to help those in dire need of assistance, Mr Yakubu said.

Mr Yakubu said the security challenges have forced the MSF to evacuate parts of its team from Zurmi town leaving residents in dire need of healthcare.

“Faced with important security risks, MSF medical teams on the ground had to evacuate part of its staff and are unable to function optimally, having to suspend the provision of healthcare to communities outside of the town. In this context, our team is concerned about patients in need of medical treatment as they are unable to reach the hospital safely.

“Some of the patients refuse to leave the hospital out of fear, we had no choice but to reduce part of our team, and the staff who are still working at the hospital are afraid of what is going to happen next” Mr Yakubu quoted Adjide Hermann, MSF’s deputy field coordinator in Zurmi.

He said the MSF’s country representative, Simba Tirima, expressed deep concern over the unfortunate turnout of events where they rendered humanitarian assistance.

“This situation is untenable; we urgently appeal to the parties involved in the conflict to cease their hostilities to protect the population. This is also crucial to safeguard the medical mission and to maintain the safety of patients and medical staff

“While the hostilities continue, sick and wounded patients are the those facing greatest humanitarian and health needs as they struggle to access healthcare,” the country representative said.

Many were killed and displaced

Mr Yakubu said the renewed conflict in Zurmi town has resulted in the killing and displacement of several persons in December.

“The December spike in extreme violence, including killings and kidnappings, comes within a wider context of insecurity in Zamfara state. The ongoing level of insecurity has forced the displacement of thousands of people. In Zurmi, most of these people are forced to live in unsanitary conditions, in two unofficial camps and schools serving as temporary shelters.

“With violent clashes taking place a few meters from the hospital compound on 11 December, MSF was no longer able to guarantee the safety of patients or staff.

“There was intense crossfire, we saw cars set on fire. Our team had to seek shelter in the hospital for a long time only two days later, a second attack obliged the team to sleep in the security room inside the hospital.

“Our teams are committed to providing medical support to the Nigerian population in Zamfara state, we will do our best to maintain the operations, but we wish to see improvements in the security situation to be able to provide the appropriate medical care,” Mr Yakubu said.

In recent years, Zamfara one of Nigeria’s North-west states has been hit by an unprecedented wave of kidnappings, killings, displacements, and disruption of socio-economic activities due to the rise of armed bandits in the region.

In 2023, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Mr Yakubu said MSF teams carried out 448 surgical interventions, provided 700 emergency consultations, and assisted 5,674 deliveries in the General Hospital in Zurmi.

MSF also has an operation at the Shinkafi General Hospital and Talata Mafara and Gummi with pediatric units and malnutrition centres.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

