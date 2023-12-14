As the Nigerian government insists on implementing the Access to Higher Education Act 2023, otherwise known as the Students Loan Act, the Education Rights Campaign (ERC)- a pressure group, has unveiled 10 reasons the law should be rejected.

The civil society group in a new publication titled: “Ten Reasons Why Tinubu’s Students Loan is a Scam”, highlighted “important facts and evidence exposing the contradictions and unworkability of the policy.”

The publication was unveiled Wednesday with the support of ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), as the group further reiterated its demand for the conversion of students’ loans into a grant to support the living expenses of undergraduates.

Despite the mass opposition and condemnation of the Student’ loan, President Bola Tinubu recently revealed at the National Economic Summit 2023 that the implementation of the student loan initiative will commence in January 2024.

Mr Tinubu on 12 June signed the bill into law to provide interest-free loans to Nigerians seeking higher education.

According to the 2024 appropriation bill, N50 billion was earmarked for the student loan scheme, while the allocation to education remained at 7.9 per cent of the budget.

ERC’s publication

In his welcome remarks, the National Coordinator of ERC, Hassan Soweto, said the pamphlet will be distributed to campuses across the country towards the mobilisation against the policy.

According to Mr Soweto, the loan idea is against poor Nigerians, noting that it has contributed to the hike in fees across the country.

He said: “By launching this pamphlet today, we are saying that having realised that the Tinubu government does not listen to wise counsel, we are prepared to take our case to the court of public opinion by spreading this pamphlet to all campuses nationwide to begin to mobilise Nigerian students and education workers against this criminal policy.

“In this pamphlet, we were able to demonstrate that the student loan policy is a scam. It claims to open access to higher education to indigent students but in the real sense, what it does is shut the door firmly against those who need education.

“It is being presented as the solution to the wave of fee hikes raging across campuses right now, meanwhile it is the students’ loan policy itself that is enabling fee hikes as university administrators jostle to ensure they have a cost-reflective fee regime before January 2024.”

He added that the loan policy will force students into lifelong indebtedness.

Reasons to reject policy

According to the ERC pamphlet, the first reason to reject the students’ loan policy is that “it is a gimmick by the government to evade its responsibility towards funding public education” citing Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

Section 18 (1) of the 1999 constitution provides that the “Government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that there are equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels” and subsection (3) directs the government to provide “free university education” although it adds “as at when practicable”.

“Although no Nigerian government has ever fully implemented this section of the constitution, they have always been obliged to pay lip service to their commitment to public education by making annual budgetary education even if inadequate,” ERC noted in the pamphlet.

It also noted that the policy is a smokescreen to take public education out of the reach of the poor, describing it as a transformation of public education into a business and students into customers.

Other reasons include that the loan initiative will only cater for a minority of the student population; subject beneficiaries to lifelong indebtedness; and lead to job loss for education workers.

It added that the policy is based on false assumptions that Nigeria is too poor to fund public education and that it will not resolve the problem of access even for the minority of students that can obtain it.

More demands

Alternatively, the ERC suggested that instead of the N50 billion being proposed for a students’ loan policy, Nigeria can raise an annual sum of N1,767,820,800 trillion as additional funds to inject into tertiary education, which can be achieved by slashing salaries and allowance of political office holders.

Apart from the conversion of the Students’ loan into a grant and reversal of all hiked fees, the group demanded an increase in allocation to education in the 2024 appropriation bill from 7.9 per cent to 15 per cent of the total budget.

It demanded democratic management of schools; reinstatement of all victimised students and staff activists and restoration of all banned unions.

