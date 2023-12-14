Nigerian troops have arrested a suspected commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), an official announced on Thursday.

Troops of Exercise Golden Dawn III of the Nigerian Army arrested the suspected IPOB/ESN commander and three other members from their hideout at Christ the King Catholic Church in Ameta, Mgbowo, a community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

Exercise Golden Dawn III is a joint task force operation recently flagged off in South-east Nigeria to strengthen security in the region ahead of and during the Yuletide.

Jonah Unuakhalu, the spokesperson of the 82 Division of the Army, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

How the suspects were arrested

Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday when the troops raided the suspected IPOB/ESN hideout at the church.

“During the raid, Mr Uchechukwu Akpa (the suspected commander) sustained a gunshot wound while trying to escape,” he said.

The Army spokesperson identified other arrested suspects as Udoka Anthony Ude, Ikechukwu Ulanta, and Ezennaya Udeigewere – all males.

He said four live cartridges were recovered from the suspects during the operation, which he said, was conducted in collaboration with other security agencies following receipt of an “intelligence report.”

Mr Unuakhalu said the suspects were arrested while they were holding a meeting on how to attack and take over the leadership of the IPOB/ESN Auto Pilot Branch in the state from its former commander simply identified as Chocho.

The arrested commander, Mr Akpa, was the second in command to Chocho, who was arrested recently, according to the army.

Autopilot is a faction of the IPOB/ESN led by a pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, who is based in Finland, a North European country.

“The arrested criminals are presently in custody for further exploitation,” the army spokesperson stated.

Recovery of arms, ammunition

Mr Unuakhalu said the troops recovered some arms and ammunition during a follow-up raid on another IPOB hideout in the early hours of Thursday.

The Army spokesperson said the follow-up raid was conducted in Nenwe, a community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Awgu and Aninri are neighbouring local government areas in the state.

One AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO special ammunition and one pump action rifle were the arms and ammunition recovered from the hoodlums, the army said.

The General Officer Commanding the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Hassan Taiwo-Dada, appreciated the “incredible cooperation” of other security agencies which resulted in the success of the operation, Mr Unuakhalu said.

Mr Taiwo-Dada, a major general, enjoined residents of South-east Nigeria to support the security agencies by providing them “continually” with “timely, reliable and credible information” that will lead to the arrest of criminals in the region.

The Nigerian Army, according to the statement, will continue to protect the lives and property of the residents of the region within the ambit of the law.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

