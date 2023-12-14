Nigerians are permitted to take photos and videos of police operatives on duty, the police have said.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a post via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, was reacting to an inquiry by an X user (@Boy_Cyril) who sought to know if it was a crime to do so.

The X user, earlier on Thursday, said he was forced by some unidentified police operatives to pay N10,000 to collect his phone which was allegedly seized from him for taking a video of the operatives during a stop and search duty.

The X user said the incident happened on Thursday in Benin, Edo State, where he resides.

“You can video or take pictures of policemen on duty,” the Force spokesperson said in response to the inquiry.

“We have said it several times. There is nothing wrong with that,” he added.

Mr Adejobi urged the victim to “take up” the case against the officers. He subsequently dropped a police complaint email and also asked the victim to send him a text message or an email.

“You can as well talk to your police public relations officer (in your state).”

‘Officers are all aware’

Shortly after, another X user (@OgbeniJayBee) commended the Force spokesperson for pushing a “good campaign,” but suggested that such should be extended to officers who allegedly carry out the act.

“Maybe you should start broadcasting to those officers in various local languages and pidgin.

“Times are different, and they need to adapt or get out,” the X user told the spokesperson.

But Mr Adejobi, while responding to the X user, insisted that all officers are aware that Nigerians are “permitted and allowed” to video them or take their photographs while on duty.

READ ALSO: Group laments rising cases of police brutality in Ebonyi

“Those who attack or harass people for such are just deviants and recalcitrant and unprofessional,” he stated.

“They (officers) all know. It’s like a case of a criminal who knows committing crimes is criminal and punishable, yet he does it until he’s caught.”

Most police operatives in Nigeria detest being filmed or photographed while on duty, especially when there is a disagreement or controversy around their operation.

The person taking the photo or doing the filming risks being assaulted by the operatives or having his device confiscated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

