Armed robbers on Wednesday raided two banks in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State and carted away an unspecified amount of cash.

About 20 masked robbers stormed the town around 5 p.m. and raided the Wema Bank and Access Bank branches located in Odo Oja and Oke-osun areas of the town simultaneously.

They were reported to have attacked the Ikere command of the Amotekun Corps along Ise Road where they shot at operatives before moving to the banks.

Three persons were reportedly killed and several others injured in the robbery which lasted for about 45 minutes.

The armed robbers blasted the security doors of the banks with dynamites.

The explosives also destroyed several cars parked within the vicinity of the banks.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sunday Abutu, could not be reached for his comments as of the time of filing this report.

Calls and messages to his mobile phone were not responded to.

However, the traditional ruler of Ikere Ekiti, Adejimi Alagbado, in a telephone conversation with reporters in Ado Ekiti, expressed shock over the incident.

He said it was unfortunate that the robbers carried out the operations for several minutes unchallenged despite the presence of military checkpoints and Police Area Command in the town.

Mr Alagbado said he had discussed the matter with the security agents and told them that the robbers must be arrested and prosecuted.

