The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called for renewed unity for significant and accelerated development in the state as envisioned and pursued by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Aiyedatiwa made the call in a statewide broadcast to the people of the state on Thursday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state House of Assembly on Wednesday pronounced Mr Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor of the state, as Mr Akeredolu continued to recuperate from illness.

He said what happened in the past was a temporary delay in the democratic journey, saying, “As a government, we have recovered.”.

Mr Aiyedatiwa also appreciated President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, amongst others for their part in the peace process in the state.

“We must acknowledge that the key to the well-being of a man is in the hands of God. It is not for us as humans to question God but to pray for His mercies upon our lives.

”It is in this regard that we admit with all sense of responsibility that the intrigues that ensued due to Mr Governor’s health challenges were indeed avoidable distractions.

“We ought to have done better to keep giving Ondo State the seamless and solid governance which Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had established in the state in the last six-and-a-half years.

“I cannot but specially appreciate the third arm of government, the Judiciary through the honourable Chief Judge, for its courage, commitment and dedication to protecting democracy and the constitution of the nation.

“It is on record that we all sailed through the unnecessary and avoidable weather together. We won together. We are all one large family.

“We are one great people with one focus: to make our state greater than it is today. At a personal level, I am confident that our democracy would be further enriched by the hard lessons learnt from this episode.

“Yesterday is already behind us. This is the time to carry aloft, with love and affection for one another, the laudable vision and mission of the Governor for the State.

“I appeal to every member of the government of Ondo state for your genuine support, cooperation and dedication,” Mr Aiyedatiwa said.

He also urged members of the state executive council to come together and support him to deliver the dividends of democracy as trustees of the people with whom common humanity is shared.

“Also of paramount importance is the expectation of our people that we continue to deliver on the mandate given to Mr Governor and my humble self.

“We must return quickly to the path of accelerated progress that has eluded the state in the last few months,” Mr Aiyedatiwa added.

The acting governor appealed to the people of the state to continue to pray for Mr Akeredolu’s quick recovery.

(NAN)

